Over Rs 1 Lakh! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s signature Christian Louboutin bag is no child’s play

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and husband Abhishek Bachchan were recently spotted at the Mumbai airport post their family trip to New York. The power couple was snapped heading home with daughter Aradhya Bachchan holding hands of her parents. The adorable kid is always smiling for the camera. However one other thing that fans noticed in the pictures of Aishwarya Rai is the Cabata small beige loubitag bag.

The actress can be seen holding the Christian Louboutin over her elbow while the rest of her outfit is all black. The Beige leather tote bag has a "loubitag" design from Christian Louboutin with the signature red rubber base which adds the color to Aishwarya’s outfit. The bag however will not be an easy catch for everyone as it costs over 1 Lakh in Indian Rupees.

Take a look: