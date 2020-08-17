Over 1 million joined Sushant Singh Rajput's prayer meet: Sister Shweta Singh Kirti

Shweta Singh Kirti, sister of Sushant Singh Rajput, has revealed that more than a million people joined the global prayer meet for the late star, and called the moment a spiritual revolution.

Shweta took to Twitter and Instagram to thank the late actor's fans and well-wishers around the globe for joining the prayer meet for her brother, and shared a collage of pictures of those who attended.

"?More than a million joining from all over the world to pray for Sushant. It's a spiritual revolution and it is gaining momentum around the world, our prayers will not go unanswered," she wrote, with hashtags: #GlobalPrayers4SSR, #CBIForSSR, #Godiswithus and #JusticeForSushant.