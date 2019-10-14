Our PM always leads by example: Ajay Devgn hails PM Modi for plogging at Mamallapuram beach

The recent video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cleaning Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram beach has got a thumbs up from Bollywood star Ajay Devgn.

The actor lauded PM Modi's initiative and termed him a "leading example".

Ajay expressed his happiness by reposting the video of the Prime Minister and wrote, "Our PM always leads by example. Seeing Modi ji single-handedly clear out the plastic-waste while walking on the Mamallapuram beach is inspiring. It's a reminder to each of us to renounce the use of single-use plastic." On Saturday, ahead of his second round of informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, PM Modi took to plogging at a beach and called on people to "ensure our public places are clean and tidy." The exercise lasted over 30 minutes.