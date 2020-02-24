'Our ovaries don't have an expiration date': Writer slams Shilpa Shetty for late pregnancy remark

On 21st February Shilpa Shetty took to Instagam and announced the birth of her baby girl, who was born through surrogacy on February 15. The announcement was accompanied by a social media post, a picture of the baby wrapping her hand around Shilpa's finger. Netizens and fans seemed really excited about this news and showered their love through adorable messages.
Shilpa Shetty also opened up about how she and Raj Kundra were trying to have a second child since the past five years. One of her statements given to Hindustan Times resurfaced on the internet, wherein she had said, "I never chose to be a mother at 37. I always wanted to be a mother at the right age, but I didn’t find Raj at the right time. There is a time for everything, and so also for motherhood. And medically too, women should have babies at the right time. I just didn’t have a choice else I would have been a mother a long time back.”
This statement did not go down well with author and journalist Meghna Pant. She was of the opinion that it is best to not advocate a particular age to be deemed as perfect for carrying a baby.
Here is what she tweeted:
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, the actress said that she and Kundra had been trying for a second child for half a decade and she also signed the film Nikamma and gave her dates for Hungama when she got the news in February that they were going to be parents again.
When asked about how she conjured the name 'Samisha' for her daughter, Shetty said that she had thought of this name when she was merely 21. On her Instagram post she explained how she came about with the name- ‘Sa’ in Sanskrit is “to have”, and ‘Misha’ in Russian stands for “someone like God”. You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. ⠀⠀
