'Our ovaries don't have an expiration date': Writer slams Shilpa Shetty for late pregnancy remark

On 21st February Shilpa Shetty took to Instagam and announced the birth of her baby girl, who was born through surrogacy on February 15. The announcement was accompanied by a social media post, a picture of the baby wrapping her hand around Shilpa's finger. Netizens and fans seemed really excited about this news and showered their love through adorable messages.

Shilpa Shetty also opened up about how she and Raj Kundra were trying to have a second child since the past five years. One of her statements given to Hindustan Times resurfaced on the internet, wherein she had said, "I never chose to be a mother at 37. I always wanted to be a mother at the right age, but I didn’t find Raj at the right time. There is a time for everything, and so also for motherhood. And medically too, women should have babies at the right time. I just didn’t have a choice else I would have been a mother a long time back.”