'Our love is exponential': Rhea Chakraborty pens an emotional note on one month of Sushant Singh Rajput's death

"I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed 'he greatest physicist' with open arms."

"Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one. I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us."

"You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you.... Eternally connected To infinity and beyond (sic)."

Rumours of Sushant and Rhea's relationship surfaced when they started going on trips together and also shared pictures with each other on social media.

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. He was 34.

The actor became a household name with the TV show "Pavitra Rishta" before foraying Bollywood. He made his big screen debut in 2013 with "Kai Po Che", and is also known for his roles in "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Shuddh Desi Romance", "Kedarnath" and "Chhichhore", among others.