'Our govt giving only bhashan and ration': KRK says 'Akshay Kumar's country Canada is the best amid COVID-19

Self-acclaimed film critic and 'Deshdrohi' actor Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is an ardent Twitter user and often makes headlines for his outlandish statements. On Thursday, Kamaal took a jibe at the Indian government and wrote, "what our govt is giving? Only Bhashan n Rashan."
Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter to hail Canada government's efforts of helping small businesses to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Appreciating the Canada government's move of providing emergency assistance, he also took a dig at Akshay Kumar. He wrote, "By GOD #AkshayKumar Bhai Ki country #Canada is the best. Govt will pay C$ 2000 to each person for next 4 months. Each businessman will get C$50 thousand. If anyone is staying on rent so govt will pay C$500 directly to land lord. And what our govt is giving? Only Bhashan n Rashan."
This comes after Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an expansion of emergency government assistance to small businesses. The government has also proposed to establish a program, in conjunction with the provinces, which will provide commercial property owners with forgivable loans in exchange for lowering or forgoing rent from their small-business tenants from April to June.
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar often gets dragged in controversies over his Canadian citizenship. Addressing the issue, Akshay had earlier said, "I really don’t understand the unwarranted interest and negativity about my citizenship. I have never hidden or denied that I hold a Canadian passport. It is also equally true that I have not visited Canada in the last seven years. I work in India, and pay all my taxes in India. While all these years, I have never needed to prove my love for India to anyone, I find it disappointing that my citizenship issue is constantly dragged into needless controversy, a matter that is personal, legal, non-political, and of no consequence to others. I would like to continue contributing in my small way to the causes that I believe in and make India stronger and stronger."
