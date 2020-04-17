'Our govt giving only bhashan and ration': KRK says 'Akshay Kumar's country Canada is the best amid COVID-19

Self-acclaimed film critic and 'Deshdrohi' actor Kamaal R Khan aka KRK is an ardent Twitter user and often makes headlines for his outlandish statements. On Thursday, Kamaal took a jibe at the Indian government and wrote, "what our govt is giving? Only Bhashan n Rashan."

Kamaal R Khan took to Twitter to hail Canada government's efforts of helping small businesses to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Appreciating the Canada government's move of providing emergency assistance, he also took a dig at Akshay Kumar. He wrote, "By GOD #AkshayKumar Bhai Ki country #Canada is the best. Govt will pay C$ 2000 to each person for next 4 months. Each businessman will get C$50 thousand. If anyone is staying on rent so govt will pay C$500 directly to land lord. And what our govt is giving? Only Bhashan n Rashan."