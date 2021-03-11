Ouch! Taimur Ali Khan bangs his head into glass door as he tries to run away from paparazzi; watch video

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, on Thursday arrived at her niece Samiera Kapoor's birthday party with son Taimur.
A video from the mother-son duo's arrival at Karisma Kapoor's residence is currently going viral on the internet. It shows pap-star Tim Tim running into a glass door as he tries to escape the paparazzi.
Taimur, who's often makes headlines for his cute antics, is seen getting down from the car after mother Kareena and playfully saying something to the shutterbugs before running towards the glass door.
After banging his head at the door, Taimur is seen being taken away by Bebo's domestic help.
Check out the video here:
Reacting to the viral video, a user commented: "I know he is a kid and I shouldn't laugh but 'that was funny'."
Another wrote, "Taimur got no chill."
For the bash, Kareena opted for a beautiful teal green maxi dress with ruffle details. She paired it with a pair of bright orange flats and opted for a sleek bun.
She was also accompanied by her parents Randhir and Babita Kapoor.
Earlier on Thursday, Khan took to Instagram to share a message for niece Samiera, who turned 16.
Sharing a throwback picture of her with Karisma's kids Samiera and Kiaan, Kareena referred to Samiera as "our first born baby". The image appears to be from a holiday as a suitcase can be seen in the image and the three seem to be at an airport.
"You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby Happy birthday Samuuuu," she captioned the picture.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)