Ouch! Taimur Ali Khan bangs his head into glass door as he tries to run away from paparazzi; watch video

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently welcomed her second child with husband Saif Ali Khan, on Thursday arrived at her niece Samiera Kapoor's birthday party with son Taimur.

A video from the mother-son duo's arrival at Karisma Kapoor's residence is currently going viral on the internet. It shows pap-star Tim Tim running into a glass door as he tries to escape the paparazzi.

Taimur, who's often makes headlines for his cute antics, is seen getting down from the car after mother Kareena and playfully saying something to the shutterbugs before running towards the glass door.

After banging his head at the door, Taimur is seen being taken away by Bebo's domestic help.

Check out the video here: