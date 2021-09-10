OTT can't replace big screens, it's possible for them to co-exist: 'Ishq Mastana' director Jaydeep Sarkar

Director Jaydeep Sarkar, who helmed Kokana Sen's critically acclaimed short film 'Nayantara's Necklace', recently directed 'Ishq Mastana' - a short film part of Netflix anthology 'Feels Like Ishq'.

'Ishq Mastana', featuring young actors Tanya Maniktala and Skand Thakur, has received rave reviews.

Jaydeep, who has worked with renowned filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap and Sudhir Mishra, in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal, talks about the film's success, OTT censorship, OTT v/s big screen and more.

Below are excerpts from the interview:

Did you expect 'Ishq Mastana' to get the reviews it did?

When we made the film, there was so much love in the crew and as we kept writing and rehearsing, it sort of kept evolving. So, we weren't very nervous about how the film would be received. Because, the kind of themes we were touching upon, things we wanted to say were very personal.

For me, Kabir's poetry is something I've grown up with. So much of this was very personal for me and I definitely was nervous about how it would be received. And, when it started getting the love that it got, the reviews it got and the appreciation from people writing in my inboxes, writing to the actors, my crew, it really really was a brilliant, humbling, touching and very fulfilling experience.

One of the things that really touched me is that I started seeing, on my Twitter and my Instagram, many young people talking about the song 'Haman Hai Ishq Mastana'. And, then through that also discovering the other prolific, amazing and relevant work, the genius of Sant Kabir.

If this film helped even one percent rediscover Sant Kabir's work, I think that in itself is an immense feat.

How important is it for a director to make sure that his short film stands out in an anthology?

I don't think it's important to make a film that stands out. That should never be the intention or the point of making something. It has to be that you have to make a film that you want to make. It has to be a personal film. It has to be an honest film, a film without any compromises, artistic compromises. You should not have to compromise on the things you want to say. So, I think it's important to protect your vision, protect your story, protect your voice and tell the most important story you can tell. And then it's up to fate, destiny and audiences to follow the things you wanted to say, for that to resonate with them.

Audiences are not a homogenous mix, there are different kinds of people who like different kinds of things. So, it's not like one film will stand out for everybody. One film will appeal to one person, another film will appeal to another person and that's how it pans out. It is not a competition. One just should make the most personal and authentic film one can.

What according to you defines the success of an anthology? Is it important for every story to be equally loved?

No, I think that the success of an anthology is that if the overall experience and the overall theme connects with people. I think the success of an anthology is even when the stories resonate with people and they see a little bit of themselves in it. As it is like in any other piece of work. I don't know how to measure the success of an anthology particularly, but you know 'Feels Like Ishq' has been spoken about a lot, it has received a lot of love. Just going by that, I know that it's been a fulfilling experience. Not just for me, everybody who worked on 'Ishq Mastana', but I think for the cast and crew of all the other films. It's really been a special project for us.

For a director, how is making an ad and directing a movie different? What are the challenges?

A film is a much more personal journey. When you're making a longer format fiction, whereas in an ad there's a brief you need to stick to. And, within that you have to bring your voice and your character and your unique point of view. The way you navigate the world of storytelling where one is particularly woven to give out a message and the other is something that is a lot more personal to you. So, they are very different and both have their own challenges.

But, in both, I think the one thing that is most important is that you have to everyday protect your own voice, every moment of you working. Whether it's an ad or in a longer format feature film, short film or a documentary, the challenge in different ways is to keep it authentic to who you are so it's a personal piece of work.

Do you think OTT is making the big screen redundant?

Not at all, I think going to the theatre and watching a movie in India is much more than just watching a movie. It is an evening out, it is an evening with the family, it's the date, it's about lovers being able to meet and share an experience of watching a love story unfold onscreen and those things.

The human race has always, whether its the Bison of Altamira made in the caves, we've always gone inside these dark, cave-like spaces for us to be regaled with stories. And, it is our primitive nature to submit to a story.

I think big screens, cinema halls and theatres, they can't (be) replaced. Nothing can replace the other. It's possible for all of them to co-exist. And again, I don't think it is a competition between two mediums.

I've heard that when television came in, people said that radio will be redundant, but it is not. Today, there's so much happening on radio, so much happening in television, so much happening on cable TV and on OTT platforms there's so much happening, in movies (too). What has unfortunately happened is that because of the pandemic, the movie theatres have been shut. But once things are in control, soon it will be back to people going back to the movies, people watching films on OTT platforms, people watching series. I don't think one replaces the other.

If you were to direct a Bollywood film, would you prefer OTT over cinemas?

I want to tell the story I want to tell, I want to be able to make the movie I want to make. I don't think what it is seen on is (important). If I get a chance to make a film for an OTT platform, without an compromises, keep it my personal story and tell it in the most authentic way that I can tell it, I will make it for an OTT platform. If it so happens that it is for cinemas, then I would make it for cinemas. I don't think that is the deciding factor. The deciding factor is that you get to make the film you want to make.

What do you have to say about OTT censorship?

Censorship has always been there. It keeps changing its nature. I feel that censorship also forces us to tell our things in other interesting ways. When you're pushed to corner, satire comes out of it. When you're not able to say things directly, may be you will innovate in other ways to tell the same things. And may be something even more amazing will come out of it. So, I see censorship as a challenge and not the end of the role.

What's next on the work front?

Right now, I am working on a project in the writer's room and too early to talk about it. It's at a very nascent stage and I would love to chat about it when I have something more concrete. But, I am really enjoying exploring longer format storytelling. It's something which is very fulfilling. I would love to talk about my upcoming projects, my future projects very soon.

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021