Other than 'Judgementall Hai Kya' these 12 posters for Bollywood films were copied from Hollywood

Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao starrer JudgeMentall Hai Kya received a positive response from critics and audience. But, the film, post-release, came under fire when a European artist claimed that the posters were copied from her art.
Flora Borsi, a photographer and artist based in Hungary, shared posters of the film alongside her art on social media and pointed out the similarities between them. Flora Borsi has claimed that the filmmakers have used her work without permission. And one can’t deny that the posters and her art are very identical.
With this incident, here are all the times Bollywood was accused of plagiarism and lifting Hollywood posters as their reference.
RA.One (2011) – Batman Begins (2005)
Agent Vinod (2012) – Johnny English Reborn (2011)
Ghajini (2008) – The Incredible Hulk (2008)
Murder 2 (2011) – Anti Christ (2009)
Murder 3 (2013) – Jennifer’s Body (2009)
Rowdy Rathore (2012) – The Replacement Killers (1998)
PK (2014) – Quim Barreiros (Portuguese singer’s single cover ‘Recebi Um Convite’) (1992)
Ek Villain (2014) – Face-Off (1997)
Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011) – Lords Of Dogtown (2005)
Anjaana Anjaani (2010) – An Education (2009)
Hulchul (2004) – My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)
Aitraaz (2004) – The Graduate (1967)
