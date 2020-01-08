'Nadeem Khan as Rajesh?': Twitter trolls Deepika's 'Chhapaak' for changing acid attacker's religion

Deepika Padukone, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, has been headlining for her presence at the JNU campus in solidarity with students, protesting over the attack that left many injured.
While the social media society is divided by Padukone’s stance, raising question as to what she supports, now her film Chhapaak is under scanner for the alleged name change of the acid attack perpetrator in the film.
Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who was attacked at the age of 15 by a man named Nadeem Khan aka Guddu who was 32-years-old, for rejecting his advances.
It has been rumoured that director Meghna Gulzar has allegedly changed the name of Nadeem to Rajesh instead. Meanwhile Deepika, who essays the role of Laxmi has been named as Malti.
Twitter has reacted to this and here’s what some have said.
Deepika was in the capital to promote her upcoming release, Meghna Gulzar-directed "Chhapaak".
On Monday, the 34-year-old actor told a news channel that she feels proud that people have come out and raised their voice without fear, in reference to the protests against the amended Citizenship Act, the National Register of Citizens and violence in JNU.
"I feel proud to see that we aren't scared to express ourselves... I think the fact that we are thinking about the country and its future.... Whatever may be our point of view, it's nice to see," Deepika told NDTV India.
"I feel proud about it that people are coming out -- be it on the streets or wherever they are -- they are raising their voice and expressing themselves as it is important. If we want to see change in life and society, it is important that a point of view be put forward," she added.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)