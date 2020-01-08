'Nadeem Khan as Rajesh?': Twitter trolls Deepika's 'Chhapaak' for changing acid attacker's religion

Deepika Padukone, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, has been headlining for her presence at the JNU campus in solidarity with students, protesting over the attack that left many injured.

While the social media society is divided by Padukone’s stance, raising question as to what she supports, now her film Chhapaak is under scanner for the alleged name change of the acid attack perpetrator in the film.

Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal who was attacked at the age of 15 by a man named Nadeem Khan aka Guddu who was 32-years-old, for rejecting his advances.

It has been rumoured that director Meghna Gulzar has allegedly changed the name of Nadeem to Rajesh instead. Meanwhile Deepika, who essays the role of Laxmi has been named as Malti.

