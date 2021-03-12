Oprah Winfrey to interview Priyanka Chopra about ‘Unfinished’, marriage to Nick Jonas and more; watch teaser

From making waves with her recent interview, Oprah Winfrey now sits down for an intimate conversation with one of the most recognizable faces in the world, our very own international superstar, writer and humanitarian Priyanka Chopra Jonas to talk about her lately released memoir, ‘Unfinished’.

Premiering March 20th on Discovery+, the entertainment streaming app has announced an all-new slate of 'Super Soul,' hosted by Oprah Winfrey and produced by OWN.

This thought provoking and thrilling interview will give audiences a closer look into Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ journey of self-discovery, her marriage to Nick Jonas and her New York Times best-selling memoir, 'Unfinished.'

The interview with India’s own, Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be a part of the media and lifestyle mogul’s, ‘Super Soul’ series which is based on her Emmy Award-winning TV show ‘Super Soul Sunday’.

Here's a sneak preview to the premiere of the highly anticipated interview between Oprah Winfrey and global superstar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas: