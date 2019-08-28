Oops! Nora Fatehi suffers wardrobe malfunction while on stage with Vicky Kaushal

Nora Fatehi recently released the song ‘Pachtaoge’ co-starring Vicky Kaushal and during a promotional event, the actress almost fell victim to wardrobe malfunction. A video from the event is being shared online that shows the two dancing when the incident took place.

During the event Nora and Vicky recreated a dance step from the song on stage. While dancing Nora went on to bend backwards and released her dress was appropriate to pull off the step and quickly grabbed it. She slide the incident away with a laugh but many actors have fallen prey to embarrassing moments due to constant under media glare.