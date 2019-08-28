Oops! Nora Fatehi suffers wardrobe malfunction while on stage with Vicky Kaushal

Nora Fatehi recently released the song ‘Pachtaoge’ co-starring Vicky Kaushal and during a promotional event, the actress almost fell victim to wardrobe malfunction. A video from the event is being shared online that shows the two dancing when the incident took place.
During the event Nora and Vicky recreated a dance step from the song on stage. While dancing Nora went on to bend backwards and released her dress was appropriate to pull off the step and quickly grabbed it. She slide the incident away with a laugh but many actors have fallen prey to embarrassing moments due to constant under media glare.
Nora has made a name for herself with her performances in songs like Dilbar from Satyameva Jayate, which also gave her the name, Dilbar Girl followed by Kamariya and more. She recently featured in O Saki Saki in another movie starring John Abraham, Nora was also one of the supporting cast in the film.
Taking her love for dance to the next level, Nora will be seen as one of the lead cast in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.
