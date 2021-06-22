Only Taapsee Pannu can pull off a saree with sneakers on the streets of Russia

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is undoubtedly surrounding herself with colours on her vacation in Russia.

While strolling in the streets of Saint Petersburg, the 'Haseen Dilruba' actor couldn't resist herself to bring out her 'Indian Nari' and her latest post is the proof!

The 33-year-old actor has been flooding her Instagram handle with photos from the vacation, but her latest post where she opted to sport an exquisite saree is unmissable.

"These lanes can be pretty enchanting. Got late for dinner! Runnnnnnnnn!" wrote Taapsee as she walked past the Zebra stripes flaunting a white printed six-yard paired with a dark blue blouse, cat-eyed sunglasses and rose gold metallic sneakers.