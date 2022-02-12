'Only night shows for persons above 21 years of age': 'Badhaai Do' set to release in UAE, barring Sharjah

The Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar-starrer 'Badhaai Do', whose storyline revolves around a lavender wedding of convenience, is all set for a release in UAE. The movie, however, will not be screened in Sharjah.

The film’s narrative revolves around a gay cop ( Rajkummar Rao) and a lesbian PT teacher ( Bhumi Pednekar) who get into a lavender marriage, a wedding of convenience, to avoid family pressure but it leads to further complications.

As per IANS, after receiving the censor certificate, the film will be screened in only night shows in UAE for persons above 21 years of age.

Earlier, when certain countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Jordan, banned the screening of Chloe Zhao's sci-fi adventure drama, 'Eternals', because of the refusal of its makers to delete certain gay-themed scenes, the UAE had allowed the film's release.

Although 'Badhaai Do' has no obvious expressions of same-sex love, as in the case of the 'Eternals' characters Ben and Phastos kissing each other, it clearly has an LGBTQ+ theme, which is not acceptable in the Middle East.

In ain interview with PTI, 'Badhaai Do' director Hashvardhan Kulkarni said that the film is an attempt to normalise the discourse around the queer community and break certain stereotypes attached with their representation in cinema.

Backed by Junglee Pictures, ‘Badhaai Do’ released theatrically on February 11.

With inputs from Agencies

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 03:29 PM IST