'Only Akshay Kumar and Big B helped': Ronit Roy says he was about to shut his security agency during the pandemic

Actor Ronit Roy, who also owns a security agency, recently revealed that he lost many high-profile clients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that only actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar supported him during the tough time, adding that he is grateful to them.

In an interview with ETimes, Ronit said that the outbreak of COVID-19 had affected him 'a lot'.

He said that things were so grim that he considered shutting down his firm Ace Security, which provides bodyguards for celebrities, but kept his employees on the payroll as they were in need of funds.

When work began, Ronit said he requested his 110 employees to return to their jobs, but 40 of them declined, citing a desire to return to their hometowns.