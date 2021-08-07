'Only Akshay Kumar and Big B helped': Ronit Roy says he was about to shut his security agency during the pandemic

Actor Ronit Roy, who also owns a security agency, recently revealed that he lost many high-profile clients during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
He stated that only actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar supported him during the tough time, adding that he is grateful to them.
In an interview with ETimes, Ronit said that the outbreak of COVID-19 had affected him 'a lot'.
He said that things were so grim that he considered shutting down his firm Ace Security, which provides bodyguards for celebrities, but kept his employees on the payroll as they were in need of funds.
When work began, Ronit said he requested his 110 employees to return to their jobs, but 40 of them declined, citing a desire to return to their hometowns.
Despite taking care of their financial requirements, Ronit said he was outraged by their perceived indifference and has since changed the way his agency functions.
Meanwhile, Ronit was said to have been approached for a role in one of the most-loved television shows 'Anupamaa' but he has categorically refused that he is doing the show.
Ronit has been a popular star on television, with shows such as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'. He also acted in films such as 'Udaan', 'Student Of The Year', '2 States' and 'Kaabil'.