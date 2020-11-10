'Only 6 years ago...': Kangana says PM Modi got us freedom from 'various invasions, slavery of thousand years'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently opined on the arrest of journalist Arnab Goswami.
The “Queen” actress took to Twitter and wrote, “People like Arnab n me rather than enjoying our success and popularity we go against the world and fight for you all if this #IamIndianAndIdontSupportArnab is what we get back, remember you deserve to suffer in a third world country which is the most corrupt society in the world.”
“We can simply enjoy our lives and work and not say a word about wrong practices like nepotism, terrorism, narcotics terrorism, murders of innocents and corruption. India make decisive calls chose your future, you are at the threshold of a great possibility, don’t look back. RISE,” she added in a subsequent tweet.
A user shared her tweet and wrote, Where @KanganaTeam acknowledges that India under Narendra Modi Government is a third world country which is most corrupt society in this world.”
Kangana hit back by adding, “Only six years since Modi ji got us freedom. Various invasions, slavery of thousand years had us scarred not just physically but also morally and ethically. Look at people like you not just stupid but also morally corrupt, how to undo such disasters. It will take time.”
The user commented to the same by stating, “Funny thing is, before 2014, never heard u referring to India as a third world country with most corrupt society in the world. Even the Vile Rangoli never said that. I guess Narendra Modi becoming PM corrupted India.’
To this, Kangana said, “Google dummy, every year surveys/statistics of most corrupt nations are out, India was on top before 2014, since 2019 there is a sharp decline in corruption but morons like you want corrupt Italian government, we were enslaved for thousands of years cos Jai Chand bahut hain yahan.”
For those unversed, Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and two others, have been arrested in a case of abetment of suicide of an interior designer, prolonging their stay in jail in a matter that has generated wide public attention.
The Bombay High Court on Monday rejected his interim bail plea and asked him to apply for regular bail before the trial court.
A division bench of Justice S.S. Shinde and Justice M.S. Karnik asked him to file for regular bail under Section 439 of the CrPC with the Alibaug court and directed that it should be decided on merits within four days, "without being influenced by observations" by the HC's observations.
The division bench also posted Goswami's writ petition - seeking quashing of the police FIR against him - for hearing on December 10, and declined to grant his plea to stay the investigations in the case at this stage.
Goswami's team has already filed its bail plea before the Alibaug court on Monday - a day after he was shifted from a school there to the Taloja Central Jail on November 8.
The Republic TV head was arrested on November 4 in connection with the double-suicide case of architect Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud Naik on May 5, 2018 for alleged non-payment of his dues by Goswami, and two other creditors, Feroze Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.
Naik's widow Akshata Naik and their daughter Adnya Naik, have filed a separate plea seeking a reinvestigation into the case or transferring it to an independent agency for probe.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)