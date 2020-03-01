One year of 'Luka Chuppi': Kriti Sanon recalls fond memories with director Laxman Utekar

Life takes a full circle for the very talented Kriti Sanon as today marks one year of her film Luka Chuppi for which she had collaborated with director Laxman Utekar for the first time. Today, she's working with the same filmmaker for her next Mimi. Luka Chuppi turned out to be a super-hit with fans loving Kriti's avatar in the film. On the other hand, her upcoming film Mimi narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. Whatever follows next, changes her life. Reports even suggest that Kriti has put on about 15 kilos to get into the skin of her character.
Present on the sets of Mimi, Kriti Sanon and Laxman Utekar recall the memories of their first film together and it's wonderful how the actress is now working with the same team on yet another subject oriented story.
Talking about Luka Chuppi, Kriti said, “Its so nostalgic to be shooting with Laxman Sir and Maddock films on the day Luka Chuppi released for another super special film Mimi. Luka was on the subject of Live-in relationships and Mimi on the other hand deals with surrogacy in a unique way. ” Talking about her great run at the box-office, the diva has successfully made a name for herself in the Rs 100 crore club with films like Dilwale, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4 among others to her credit.
Inspired by the 2010 Marathi movie Mala Aai VhhaychyMimi, Mimi also features actors Sai Tamhankar and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles. The film will be produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and Jio Studios. With this film, Kriti has taken on a solo film, all on her shoulders for the first time. Other than this, Kriti will also be seen in Bachchan Pandey opposite Khiladi Akshay Kumar.
