One year of 'Luka Chuppi': Kriti Sanon recalls fond memories with director Laxman Utekar

Life takes a full circle for the very talented Kriti Sanon as today marks one year of her film Luka Chuppi for which she had collaborated with director Laxman Utekar for the first time. Today, she's working with the same filmmaker for her next Mimi. Luka Chuppi turned out to be a super-hit with fans loving Kriti's avatar in the film. On the other hand, her upcoming film Mimi narrates the story of a young aspiring actress who is a dancer in Mandawa and how she ends up being a surrogate for a couple. Whatever follows next, changes her life. Reports even suggest that Kriti has put on about 15 kilos to get into the skin of her character.

Present on the sets of Mimi, Kriti Sanon and Laxman Utekar recall the memories of their first film together and it's wonderful how the actress is now working with the same team on yet another subject oriented story.