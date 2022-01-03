‘One year of living in a dream’: Ali Abbas Zafar pens heartfelt note for wife Alicia on first wedding anniversary

Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar, who left fans surprised after secretly tying the knot with French wife Alicia in 2021, shared an adorable post on their first wedding anniversary.

Ali took to Instagram and shared a picture with Alicia captioned as, “One year of living in a dream, happiness, silly smiles and feeling alive in every moment, thank you Almighty for Alicia Zafar #1stanniversary”

Ali, who has helmed films like "Tiger Zinda Hai", "Bharat", and "Sultan" married Alicia in an intimate ceremony last year at his Dehradun home.

He shared a beautiful picture from their wedding and wrote, "1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatimah Al- Zahra’s, all my worries and sadness disappears when I look at your face, I feel the same Alicia Zafar. Mine for life."

In an interview with Mid-Day, Ali had said, "She is from France, so the visas were initially posing a problem. As soon as she got the visa, we went to Dehradun and got married at home. It was always planned this way."

Revealing that she took two years before she agreed to take the plunge, he added, "She is a first-generation Iranian from France. I had gone there for work, and immediately fell in love with her. I pursued her for almost two years, convincing her that I am the man who will keep her happy. It has been a difficult task, but I am glad she finally agreed."

On the work front, Ali made his digital debut with the nine-part political web series “Tandav”. The series, created and directed by Zafar, features an ensemble cast headlined by Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Tigmanshu Dhulia and Sunil Grover. Zafar has also produced the web show with Himanshu Kishan Mehra.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 01:14 PM IST