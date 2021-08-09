'One of my most memorable films': Aamir Khan recalls working with 'Dil Chahta Hai' crew

Superstar Aamir Khan goes nostalgic as his movie 'Dil Chahta Hai' is completing 20 years on August 10. For him it was one of the most memorable projects and a great working experience with director Farhan Akhtar and the entire cast.

He says: "'Dil Chahta Hai' is one of my most memorable films. I think the energies of all of us coming together (Farhan, Ritesh, Zoya, Akshaye, Saif, Sonali, Dimple, Preity, me, Javed Sahab, Shankar, Ehsan, Loy, Basin, Avan, Ravi, Suzanna, Nakul, Subaya, everyone... ), brought something very special to the film."

'Dil Chahta Hai' was released in the year 2001 and was the directorial debut of Farhan Akhtar. The film starred Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Akshaye Khanna in the lead role. It was about three friends and the story revolves around them. It also featured Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni and Dimple Kapadia, the music was by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and lyrics by Javed Akhtar.