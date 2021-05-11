'One always wants roles that are more challenging': Bhanu Uday Goswami on playing a cop in 'Rudrakaal'

Bhanu Uday Goswami who was seen in Netflix series such as Ludo, Unfreedom, Stories by Rabindranath Tagore and the film Manto, is currently seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series Rudrakaal, where he essays the lead role of D.C.P Ranjan Chittoda.

Speaking about his role in the show, Bhanu Uday says, “I essay the role of an IPS officer who is presently under suspension, but who is called back by the central government to solve the murder of his mentor. What happens in the course of the investigation, and what happens when trying to solve that one case many layers open up, and he realises that this is a part of a much bigger conspiracy.”

“The thing I like about this role is that he is the central part of this show and everything rides on his shoulders, which is something I enjoy, being the driving force so to say,” he adds.

Ask him about what is the most challenging aspect about portraying a copy, the actor states, “We have a lot of action sequences, which takes a toll on the body. Initially I got injured which I was carrying throughout.”

Bhanu Uday has been in working in the showbiz for the last 15 years. He candidly asserts that despite being proud of all the work that he has done, as an artist he yearns for more.

“One always expects or wants better roles, those that are more challenging, work with better people. But I am happy with the roles I have gotten so far in the last 15 years. But I do hope to get even better parts in the future.”

Bhanu Uday Goswami will also be seen in web series Crash Course which will be a drama genre series centred on the famous place Kota.

Rudrakaal is directed by Santosh Shetty and also features Shruti Marathe, Flora Saini, Dipannita Sharma, and Rajit Kapur among others.