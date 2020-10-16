'Once in a lifetime story, designed for big screen': Kabir Khan on why Ranveer Singh's '83' will only release in theatres

Filmmaker Kabir Khan was determined not to release his much-anticipated film, 83, on an OTT platform because the film is designed for the big screen, and he did not want to rob people of the cinematic experience.

Actor Ranveer Singh will be seen in "83" as the iconic Kapil Dev, who captained India's first-ever cricket World Cup victory campaign in 1983. The film also features Deepika Padukone as Kapil's wife Romi.

"No, not at all (about the film going the direct to OTT way). You know '83' is a once-in-a-lifetime story. I often say that sometimes I feel that you don't choose stories, stories choose you. Why was the story not made over the last 37 years ? It has been staring us in our face and is the greatest sporting triumph for India ever, but it waited 37 years for me, for whatever reason and I'm really glad it did," Kabir said.

"It's a once in a lifetime story and it's been designed for the big screen I mean, we were very sure that for '83' every cinema hall is going to become a stadium when the film comes out on the screens. So, I don't want to rob myself and rob the audience of that experience. I am gonna wait," he said.

"I'm an optimist and I know this virus is not going away in a hurry, but I think we are patient people. We will sit, we will wait, nothing is gonna change. '83' is about a story that happened 37 years ago, we can see it 38 years later," he added during a conversation with actress Neha Dhupia in a podcast of "JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha".