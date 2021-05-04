Once again, Janhvi Kapoor clarifies her ‘pre-committed’ bikini post on Instagram amid COVID-19 crisis

After scores of B-town celebs were called out for their getaways and rubbing privilege in people’s faces via social media, amid the second wave of COVID-19, actress Janhvi Kapoor has once again issued a clarification for her latest Instagram post.

The 24-year-old took to Instagram and shared a magazine covering featuring her in a shimmery bikini amid the exotic waters of the Maldives.

She captioned the post stating, “Pre committed post, and shot before lockdown. We were as safe and cautious as possible. Hope everyone is staying safe and strong.”