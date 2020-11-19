On World Prematurity Day, Celina Jaitley pens down emotional note about losing her baby boy Shamsher

Bollywood actress Celina Jaitlley, who was already the mother of twin boys Winston & Viraaj with husband Peter Haag, gave birth to her second set of twins Arthur and Shamsher in 2017. But, her son Shamsher Jaitly Haag passed away due to a serious heart condition.

On World Prematurity Day, the 'Golmaal Returns' actress took to her Instagram to share a heart-wrenching note, where she spoke about losing her baby boy and how premature birth is a serious health problem.

She wrote, "World Prematurity Day was created on November 17, 2011, to raise awareness for the millions of children every year who are born prematurely. Premature birth is a very serious health problem, but there is hope and light at the end of the tunnel too. While nothing can prepare parents for how it feels to have a baby in neonatal care, it can be a huge support to know other families have been where they are now. To the parents currently in the NICU, @haag.peter and I can assure you that things do get better and that the future is so exciting."

Talking about the 'immense heartbreak' she went through after the tragic demise of Shamsher, Celina wrote, "Remember lots of Kangaroo care, breast milk, putting your faith in your doctors and love can work miracles. We went through immense heartache with one baby in NICU and funeral arrangements for his twin whom we lost to a congenital heart problem, but we survived on hope and amazing care of NICU nurses and NICU Doctors in Dubai who worked tirelessly with us to make sure @arthurjhaag comes back home with us."