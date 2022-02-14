On Valentine’s Day, Malaika Arora calls Arjun Kapoor ‘mine’ as she hugs him tight in a mushy post

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Bollywood’s stunning diva Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a mushy post with her actor-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

Simply captioned as “Mine” Malaika can be seen hugging Arjun tightly.

On the other hand Arjun shared a quote on his Instagram stories which read, “A good couple is two imperfect people refusing to give up on each other.”

Advertisement

A few days ago, the internet was abuzz with break-up rumours of the most talked-of couple Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to which Arjun shared a picture with her, putting a full stop on the rumours.

Malaika that proved all was well in their paradise. She took to her Instagram and posted a note talking about normalizing falling in love in 40s.

The note shared on her Instagram Stories read, “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does.”

Malaika was previously married to Arbaaz Khan. They have a son named Arhaan. However, due to increasing bitterness between them and non-cordial relationship, they pulled the plug on their marriage in 2017.

Meanwhile, Arbaaz is rumoured to be dating model Giorgia Andriani.

Arjun and Malaika have been in a relationship for a few years now. Last month, the couple shared several videos and photos from their romantic trip to the Maldives. The couple have often been trolled for their age difference on social media.

On the work front, Arjun will next be seen in Mohit Suri’s ‘Ek Villain Returns’ along with John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in lead roles.

Apart from this, he also has ‘Kuttey’ co-starring Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sensharma, and Radhika Madan.

ALSO READ Arjun Kapoor slams breakup rumours, shares stunning selfie with ladylove Malaika Arora

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 11:29 AM IST