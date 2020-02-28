On the other side: After playing a sperm donor, Ayushmann Khurrana to play a gynaecologist in Anubhuti Kashyap's 'Stree Rog Vibhag'

Ayushmann is known best not only for his superlative acting skills, but also his brilliant film choices. With every unconventional character he plays, he proves to the audiences that he is a storehouse of versatility.
After the roaring success of his last venture, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan', reports suggest the actor is all set to play a gynaecologist in his next flick, 'Stree Rog Vibhag'. The film will also star Alaya Furniturewala, who was praised for her recent debut movie, Jawaani Jaaneman.
Shooting for the film will commence later this year. There are no more confirmations regarding the story of the film, however, the name suggests that it is something to deal with the reproductive system of a female.
Earlier, Ayushmann has been lauded for his impeccable performances in movies such as Article 15, Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan and Andhadhun.
