On the 69th birthday, PM Narendra Modi gets wishes galore from B-Town celebrities

Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday, a motley of Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor took to social media to wish their "inspiring" leader "who walks the talk".
Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:
Actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the poster of the newly announced film "Mann Bairagi", based on Modi's life produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain.
He wrote: "Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain's special feature, 'Mann Bairagi' on the defining moment of our PM's life on his birthday!"
Karan Johar: Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister
@narendramodi... May our great country grow from strength to strength with your guidance and love...Best wishes for a productive and peaceful year ahead... Respectfully yours.
Anil Kapoor: Happy Birthday to our H'ble PM, Shri Narendra Modiji! Looking forward to another inspiring year with more uplifting measures aimed at making our country the best it can be! @narendramodi.
Ayushmann Khurrana: May God bless you and our nation with good health and happiness. Happy birthday @narendramodiji!
Anupam Kher: Happy Birthday Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodiji. May God give you long and healthy life. May you continue to lead our nation for many many years to come.
Ajay Devgn: Many happy returns of the day to the MAN who walks the talk with INDIA, @narendramodiji.
Sanjay Dutt: Wishing you the best of health & happiness on your birthday @narendramodiji. May our nation soar to greater heights year after year under your leadership and may you continue being the guiding light for India. Jai hind!
Arjun Kapoor: Your selfless dedication and hard work towards the country is what inspires all of us! Hope you have an amazing year ahead and so does our country through you... Wishing you a very happy birthday @narendramodiji.
Sophie Choudry: Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji. Wish you good health happiness on your special day Happy Birthday PM.
Suniel Shetty: Wishing our Honourable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodiji a very Happy Birthday! Thank you for inspiring and leading us by example... I pray for your long and healthy life.
Sunny Deol: Wish you a very happy birthday @narendramodiji May you continue to serve the nation with all the energy. Your dedication, commitment and vision of building a #NewIndia will always keep inspiring all of us.I pray for your long, healthy and prosperous life.
Vivek Anand Oberoi: Many many happy returns of the day to our beloved PM @narendramodiji. Here's a humble birthday wish from a proud Indian. Jai Hind.
Kapil Sharma: Wishing a very happy birthday to our honorable PM Shri @narendramodiji. May you always stay happy and healthy.