On the 69th birthday, PM Narendra Modi gets wishes galore from B-Town celebrities

Minister Narendra Modi turned 69 on Tuesday, a motley of Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar and Anil Kapoor took to social media to wish their "inspiring" leader "who walks the talk".

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Actor Akshay Kumar unveiled the poster of the newly announced film "Mann Bairagi", based on Modi's life produced by filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain.

He wrote: "Happy to present the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Mahaveer Jain's special feature, 'Mann Bairagi' on the defining moment of our PM's life on his birthday!"