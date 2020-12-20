On Taimur's birthday, Bebo announces 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible'; book to come out in 2021

"I believe pregnancy is a natural process during which we should be active, healthy and happy. In this book I will tell you how I handled my own pregnancies and give you all the information you need to be happy in yours. This subject means a lot to me and I hope to create a book that will help and guide other women," the 40-year-old actor said.

Talking about the upcoming book, Chiki Sarkar, co-founder of Juggernaut, said that India "badly needed" a one-stop book that mothers can use.

"Whether it's continuing with acting or walking the ramp, Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the few celebrities in this country who have helped normalize pregnancy and encouraged women to continue their usual lives during those 40 weeks.

"We badly need a one-stop book that Indian moms can use - for their health, fitness and emotional well-being - to navigate this important moment in their lives as well as reinforce this message. This book will be it," Sarkar said in a statement.