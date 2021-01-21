On Sushant's birth anniversary, sister announces Rs 25 Lakh scholarship fund for physics students at UC Berkeley

Shweta Singh Kirti has set up a scholarship fund in the name of her brother and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to mark his first birth anniversary.
The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund is of USD 35,000 (Rs 25 lakh approx.) and has been set up in University of California, Berkeley for students interested in pursuing Astrophysics.
Kirti took to Instagram and shared the news stating, “I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You.”
Shweta also shared the Instagram post where Sushant had mentioned setting up an improved and relevant structure of education.
His post read, "I dream to create an environment where kids of India— and elsewhere, get 'free', improved and relevant education and great many ways to acquire any skill of choice for free. To create a structure like this, and now, could be highly possible with right intentions and some working knowledge of chaos and game theories, non-zero-sum structures that bio-mimic. Any suggestion/ feedback/idea for the Cause, if you have, please do share. I would be highly obliged. It's about time that we acknowledge 'convergence' that's happening all around the globe and make the youth more competent and happy 'now'. Because as they say, the more we learn, the lesser time it takes for us to learn even more. Let's begin. It's about 'time'."
Sushant was found dead on June 14 in his Mumbai flat. Many theories and conspiracies emerged after his demise leading to an ongoing CBI investigation into his death.
