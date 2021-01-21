On Sushant's birth anniversary, sister announces Rs 25 Lakh scholarship fund for physics students at UC Berkeley

Shweta Singh Kirti has set up a scholarship fund in the name of her brother and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput to mark his first birth anniversary.

The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund is of USD 35,000 (Rs 25 lakh approx.) and has been set up in University of California, Berkeley for students interested in pursuing Astrophysics.

Kirti took to Instagram and shared the news stating, “I am happy to announce that on 35th Birthday of Bhai, a step has been taken towards fulfilling one of his dreams. The Sushant Singh Rajput Memorial Fund of $35,000 has been set up in UC Berkeley. Anyone who is interested in pursuing Astrophysics at UC Berkeley can apply for this fund. Grateful to the Angels who made it possible. Happy Birthday my little Brother, I hope you always stay happy wherever you are! Love You.”