e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Civilian killings in J&K to be probed by National Investigation Agency13,058 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, as per government data
Advertisement

Bollywood

Updated on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 09:12 AM IST

On Sunny Deol's birthday, Bobby shares an adorable group picture of his siblings

As soon as Bobby wished Sunny a happy birthday, netizens including members from the film industry bombarded the comment section with their best wishes.
Asian News International
Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor-politician Sunny Deol has turned a year older on Tuesday, and to mark his special day, younger brother Bobby Deol penned a heartwarming wish on Instagram.

Bobby wrote, "Happy birthday bhaiya you mean the world to me."

Alongside the sweet birthday note, Bobby treated fans with a picture in which we can see Sunny hugging his brother Bobby and sisters Ajeita Deol and Vijeta Deol.

As soon as Bobby wished Sunny a happy birthday, netizens including members from the film industry bombarded the comment section with their best wishes.

"Happy happy birthday my dear @iamsunnydeol," actor Chunky Panday commented.

"Such beautiful picture. God bless you all," a fan wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two brothers will be seen sharing screen space in 'Apne 2', which is the sequel to their hit film 'Apne'. The two had also done 'Dillagi' and 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' franchise together.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Happy Birthday Sunny Deol: From 'Ghayal' to 'Damini' - best movies

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 09:12 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal