On Sisters Day, Karisma Kapoor shares unseen throwback pic with Kareena Kapoor Khan

It's always a treat to watch the pictures of the famous Kapoor sisters Kareena and Karisma, and now on the occasion of Sisters Day, Karisma gave her fans a surprise.

On Sunday, Karisma took a stroll down memory lane and shared a photograph on Instagram, wherein we can see Kareena giving company to Karisma while she is getting her hair done by a stylist.

"Always at it together. Sisters.. making hard times easier and easy times more fun @kareenakapoorkhan #loveyoumostest. Happy sister day. Happy friendship day," she captioned the post.