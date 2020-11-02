On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, Juhi Chawla pledges to plant 500 trees for Cauvery Calling

On Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, his friend and a champion for environmental causes - Juhi Chawla has pledged to plant 500 trees to celebrate the megastar's big day.

The 'Darr' actor has pledged to plant 500 trees for Cauvery Calling, a movement launched last year by Sadhguru, Founder, Isha Foundation, to revitalise river Cauvery, a major lifeline of southern India which has depleted alarmingly in the last few decades.

The 'Yes Boss' star tweeted: "I plant 500 trees for #ShahRukh on his birthday for #CauveryCalling. From co-star, co-producer to co-owner ....dotted with much laughter and some tears, it's been a long, colourful & eventful journey. Happy Birthday @iamsrk@ishafoundation" Earlier in July, on her son Arjun's birthday, the 'Duplicate' actor made a generous donation of 1,000 trees to 'Cauvery Calling'.