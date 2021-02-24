On Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 57th birthday, makers announce release date of Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next "Gangubai Kathiawadi", featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead, will open in the theatres countrywide on July 30.

The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book "Mafia Queens of Mumbai".

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions shared a new poster of the film, featuring Bhatt dressed in a saree, sporting a prominent red bindi, nose ring and a braid.

"Fiery and feisty, she's ready to reign! Celebrating the man, his vision and 10th directorial, #GangubaiKathiawadi. Teaser out today. In cinemas on July 30, 2021," the tweet read.