On Sam Manekshaw's birth anniversary Vicky Kaushal announces title for biopic as 'Sam Bahadur'

Field Marshal Manekshaw, or Sam Bahadur as he was popularly known, was born on April 3, 1914.

He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal.

He cheated death on a few occasions, both on the battlefield and away from it. He, however, lived on to be a nonagenarian dying in Wellington, Tamil Nadu, on June 27, 2008. The Field Marshal led the country to victory against Pakistan in 1971.

Vicky had said earlier: "He is a true legend that this country has produced. It's an honour of the highest order for me to get an opportunity to play the part of Field Marshal Manekshaw. I am excited for that film."

The script is written by Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Shrivastava along with Meghna, and produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP.

"Sam Manekshaw's name will be etched in history as one of the greatest soldiers and minds India has ever seen. Young India desperately needs role models to look up to, needs to be educated on the contribution made by this icon to India --- as we know it today," Screwvala had earlier said in a statement.

"I could not have asked for a better storyteller than Meghna to collaborate with on this one and will be a treat to do this with Vicky again," he added.

Meghna, who will be directing Vicky for the second time after their hit film "Raazi", said: "This film has been brewing between RSVP and me, for some time now. With Vicky now coming on board to play Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, it has begun to simmer. Looking forward to things to come to fruition one step at a time."

Besides this, Vicky will also be seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Sardar Udham Singh", where he plays the titular revolutionary.

He will also feature in the film "The Immortal Ashwatthama" and "Takht", and has an untitled project with former beauty queen Manushi Chhillar.