On Rajesh Khanna's 78th birth anniversary, here are some adorable pics of legendary actor with daughter Twinkle

Legendary actor Rajesh Khanna's 78th birth anniversary is on Tuesday, December 29.

Known as the first superstar of Indian cinema, Rajesh Khanna was born in 1942, in Amritsar and made his debut with 'Aakhri Khat' that released in 1966. In spite of receiving a poor show at the big screen, the movie became a contender for India's official entry to the Oscar's for Best Foreign Language Film category'.

He achieved super-stardom with Shakti Samantha’s ‘Aradhana’ (1969). The evergreen actor also made the world record of having 17 successive super-hits in three years from 1969-71 which included 15 consecutive solo super-hit films.

He was awarded India's third highest civilian honour, Padma Bhushan. The star did 106 solo hero films of which 97 were released between 1967 and 2013. Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012.

Rajesh Khanna breathed his last on July 18, 2012 after a prolonged illness. He was suffering from cancer and was admitted to hospital multiple times until he passed away at his bungalow ‘Aashirwad’.

Twinkle Khanna, who shares her birthday with her father Rajesh Khanna pens heartfelt notes every year remembering him on his birth anniversary.

