On Durga Ashtami, Sushmita Sen reveals why she often says 'Dugga Dugga'

If you are actor Sushmita Sen's fan, then you definitely have an idea about her love for the Bengali phrase 'Dugga Dugga'.

On Wednesday, Sushmita took to Instagram and wished everyone a happy Durga Ashtami. She also revealed why she often says 'Dugga Dugga'. According to her, the particular prayer invites Maa Durga's strength.

"Happpyyyyyy Durga Ashtami to you & all your loved ones! This prayer is why I often say #duggadugga . It invites the strength of Maa Durga to come reside in the heart...making way for courage to lead, instead of fear! A journey so profound, it embodies the very essence of transformation!! My Pranaam to all the elders and the tightest hug to the rest of you! #livevictorious #duggadugga. I love you guys," she wrote.

Alongside the wishes, Sushmita shared her beautiful selfie.

As per Sushmita's post, it seems like she is avoiding Durga Puja celebrations on a grand scale this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 06:23 PM IST