'On Diwali, you give gyan on pollution': Preity Zinta brutally trolled for celebrating Fourth of July

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, on Monday, got brutally trolled on social media after she shared a post giving fans a glimpse of the Fourth of July celebrations from her friends terrace.
The 'Veer Zaara' actresss, who lives in the US with her husband Gene Goodenough, took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which celebratory fireworks could be seen lighting up the skyline.
Wishing her fans, she wrote in the caption, "Happy 4th to all of you who celebrate. Here's a glimpse of the fireworks that lit up the sky tonight. It was a bit cloudy at the beach so we watched the fireworks from our friends terrace and Wow! It was stunning. #4thofjuly #fireworks #celebration #ting."
Preity was trolled on social media for celebrating the American Independence Day, known colloquially as the Fourth of July.
A user commented, "On diwali u give gyan on pollution ..Now saying wow.."
"Those celebs who hate fireworks on Diwali celebrate it on 4th July," wrote another.
A comment read: "Sab theek but inlogon ko Diwali pe kya ho jata hai . Agar vo galat hai (jo ki hai) to ye bhi hona chahiye . Country change hone se air change ho jati hogi shayad."
Another netizen wrote, "These are the same actors who starts giving gyans when diwali starts."
A few days back, Preity had posted a video of her picking fresh fruits from her organic home garden and had even asked her fans to try organic gardening at their homes.
On the film front, Preity was last seen in the 2018 film, 'Bhaiaji Superhit', marking her comeback after a seven-year break.