'On Diwali, you give gyan on pollution': Preity Zinta brutally trolled for celebrating Fourth of July

Bollywood actress Preity Zinta, on Monday, got brutally trolled on social media after she shared a post giving fans a glimpse of the Fourth of July celebrations from her friends terrace.

The 'Veer Zaara' actresss, who lives in the US with her husband Gene Goodenough, took to her Instagram handle and shared a video in which celebratory fireworks could be seen lighting up the skyline.

Wishing her fans, she wrote in the caption, "Happy 4th to all of you who celebrate. Here's a glimpse of the fireworks that lit up the sky tonight. It was a bit cloudy at the beach so we watched the fireworks from our friends terrace and Wow! It was stunning. #4thofjuly #fireworks #celebration #ting."