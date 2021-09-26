e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 02:28 PM IST

On Daughter’s Day, Amitabh Bachchan pens sweet note for Shweta

On the occasion of Daughters' Day 2021, megastar Amitabh Bachchan highlighted how culture and society are enriched by the presence of daughters.

"Happy daughter's day .. SEPT 26 ..betia na hoti toh sansar, samaj, sanskriti..sab ke sab nadarat (Society, culture will be dull without daughters)," he wrote on Instagram.

Alongside the note, Big B posted an adorable picture of him sharing smiles with his daughter Shweta Bachchan.

Amitabh's gesture has won Shweta's heart.

Responding to the post, Shweta commented, "Love you Papa."

For the unversed, Shweta handles clothing label MxS in association with designer Monisha Jaising. She is also an author. In 2018, she had launched her book 'Paradise Towers'.

Published on: Sunday, September 26, 2021, 02:28 PM IST
