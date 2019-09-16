On Aarav's 18th birthday, Akshay Kumar is happy to be on speed dial

New Delhi: What could be more important for kids than parents who are always there for them? The 'Khiladi' actor Akshay Kumar is one such parent. On the occasion of Aarav's birthday, Akshay penned an emotional note for his son.

The actor passing on a teaching from his own father, asked his son to not freak out and reach out to him, no matter what.

"One thing which I learnt from my father was if I ever mess up,he'd be my go-to person instead of 'Oh no!Dad's going to kill me.' Today, being on your speed dial makes me feel I'm doing it right :) I'll always be besides you to guide you. Happy birthday Aarav," Akshay tweeted.