On 30th birthday, Kartik Aaryan announces his next film 'Dhamaka'

Kartik Aaryan is excited to step into the thriller zone and team up with Madhvani to play a journalist who covers the live broadcast of a terror attack in Mumbai.

"This for me is a miracle script and had me on the edge of my seat all through the narration. I knew this is the script that would give me the opportunity to explore a different side of me as an actor," Kartik said.

He cannot wait to transport himself into Madhvani's world and see his vision translate on the big screen, Kartik added.

"This is also the first time I am collaborating with Ronnie and RSVP and I am looking forward to this journey," Kartik said.

Madhvani said as a Director he is inclined towards human stories.

"Though, this one is a thriller on the outset, there lies a lot of emotion and drama in the screenplay that leads to the adrenaline rush. This film demanded a young actor with a certain amount of rawness in the space. Kartik, being one of the most talented actors in Bollywood, fits the bill," Madhvani added.

The Filmmaker concludes admitting that shooting for the film amid the Covid-19 pandemic will be challenging.

"But I have a terrific backing from my producer, Ronnie Screwvala, and our Production teams at RSVP and RMF, are all well-versed with the Covid protocols. As a Director/ Producer I will be abiding by the rules laid down by the government and am eager to get back to filming."

The film is all set to go on floors this December. It will be shot in a unique way with the entire cast and crew creating a Covid bubble.

Screwvala said,"I am thrilled to collaborate with Ram and Kartik and nothing better than this particular subject for us to come together for the first time. When Ram came to me with the script, I knew that I couldn't miss out on this one, and we got a similar reaction while narrating the script to Kartik as well."