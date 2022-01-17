On 21st wedding anniversary, Twinkle Khanna shares a hilarious chat with Akshay Kumar

Actress-turned-author Twinkle Khanna shared a hilarious chat between her and superstar husband Akshay Kumar as they marked 21 years of their marriage.

Sharing a picture of them sitting at a restaurant, Twinkle wrote, “On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat.

Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you.

Him: I would definitely talk to you.

Me: Why am I not surprised. So, like what? You would ask me out?

Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste.’

#21yearsoflaughter”

Akshay and Twinkle tied the knot in January 2001. The couple have two children -- a son named Aarav and a daughter named Nitara.

Meanwhile on work front, Akshay Kumar has several back-to-back releases such as 'Prithviraj', 'Bachchan Pandey', 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Ram Setu' and 'OMG 2: Oh My God! 2'.

'Prithviraj' that was scheduled to release on January 21 has been postponed due to Omicron and the steep rise in Covid cases in India.

'Prithviraj', directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi, will also mark the debut of former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Akshay also announced upcoming film 'Selfiee' alongside Emraan Hashmi.

The film is the Hindi remake of 2019 Malayalam film 'Driving License', directed by Lal Jr, which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

'Selfiee' will be backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and helmed by 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo' director Raj Mehta. The film, which will soon go on floors, will also mark Prithviraj Sukumaran and Magic Frames' debut in Hindi cinema production.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 12:06 PM IST