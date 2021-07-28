'Omkara' clocks 15 years: Vivek Oberoi recalls shooting 'Beedi Jalaile' with Bipasha Basu, Saif Ali Khan

As 'Omkara' completed 15 years since its release, actor Vivek Oberoi took a stroll down memory lane and shared a few anecdotes from the film.

Apart from the actors' performances, the movie also became famous for its songs, especially the foot-tapping 'Beedi jalaile'.

Recalling shooting for the song, Vivek said, "It was magical how that song came about. Vishal bhai wanted to create a song for a special moment in the movie. He went to Gulzar saab and told him to write the lyrics. Vishal bhai's brief was that he wanted a 'hit song'. Not only should it be a good song, but it should be also a hit song. Instantly, Gulzar saab came up with the lines, and everyone responded saying that we had a winner at hand."

The song was shot in Uttar Pradesh during winter.