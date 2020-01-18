'OMG! Praying so hard': Swara Bhasker after Shabana Azmi's accident

Shabana Azmi was injured in a deadly road mishap on Saturday. As per preliminary information, her car, in which her husband and noted lyricist Javed Akhtar was also travelling, dashed against a truck on the highway towards Pune at around 4.15 p.m. The injured actress was brought out of the car and admitted to a hospital in Navi Mumbai.

It is not immediately clear whether Akhtar was also injured, but another unidentified woman is reported to be seriously hurt.

Highway police patrol teams have rushed to investigate the accident site. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the couple celebrated Javed Akhtar's 75th birthday with Bollywood celebrities and the internet is flooded with pictures from the party.

