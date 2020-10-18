Om Puri Birth Anniversary: Twitter pays tribute with throwback pictures

Padma Shri awardee and veteran actor Om Prakash Puri had had a career spanning decades. Rising from a humble background, he had become a household name with his persuasive portrayals, and even three years after his death, his films continue to be released. January 2020's Gul Makai was his final posthumous release.

Interestingly, for much of his childhood, it is believed that Puri has not known his exact birth date. Born two days after Dussehra, he had, for a large part of his schooling used 9 March 1950 as his date of birth. It was only when, as an adult, Puri looked into the 1950 calendar and determined the date of Dussehra celebrations that 18 October was adopted.