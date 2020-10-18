Om Puri Birth Anniversary: Twitter pays tribute with throwback pictures

Padma Shri awardee and veteran actor Om Prakash Puri had had a career spanning decades. Rising from a humble background, he had become a household name with his persuasive portrayals, and even three years after his death, his films continue to be released. January 2020's Gul Makai was his final posthumous release.
Interestingly, for much of his childhood, it is believed that Puri has not known his exact birth date. Born two days after Dussehra, he had, for a large part of his schooling used 9 March 1950 as his date of birth. It was only when, as an adult, Puri looked into the 1950 calendar and determined the date of Dussehra celebrations that 18 October was adopted.
This year, as October 18 dawned, tributes have poured in for the late actor across social media platforms. Many of these posts include throwback pictures from various films and events Puri had been a part of.
Starting from his early days and counting down to more recent photos and films - it offers up a timeline of sorts. Some have also shared their personal recollection of the actor.
On his 70th birth anniversary, Puri's family also put forth a beautiful tribute. His wife Nandita Puri and son Ishaan Puri on Sunday set up an YouTube channel give fans and friends a glimpse into the late actor's life.
As the channel writes in the description column under it's first video: "In 'Puri Baatein', Nandita Puri, his wife and his official biographer (Om Puri: the unlikely hero) and Ishaan Puri his son, will be sharing his journey from a small village boy from Punjab who made it to the Oscars and BAAFTAs and beyond through sheer grit, perseverance and talent."
