Olympics 2020: Anil Kapoor shares video to cheer for India; Farah Khan says 'you should go to Tokyo'

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor, on Tuesday, cheered the country's contingent for the upcoming Olympics by sharing a video of him doing a sprint out on the tracks.

The 'Race 3' actor took to his Instagram handle and posted a video in which he could be seen doing a run-up on tracks, along with his instructor, who also filmed the video while motivating him.

Anil cheered the Indian athletes, who are in Tokyo for the Olympics event, by writing, "Sprinting back into action! #literally. So happy to be on the tracks again! Inspired by our Indian athletes in Tokyo who are making the whole country proud!#Cheer4India #Olympcis2021."