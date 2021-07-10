'Old man has finally lost it': Javed Akhtar trolled for his tweet about inventing two new gender-neutral words

Veteran Bollywood lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar was brutally trolled by netizens on Saturday after he tweeted about inventing two new gender-neutral words.

Earlier today, the senior writer said that words HESH and SHIM should be invented for he/she and him/her respectively.

He tweeted, "In any speech article or conversation to give equal respect to both the genders we constantly say and write he/she and Him or her. Why can’t we invent two words like for he/she - HESH and for him/ her - SHIM."