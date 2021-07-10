'Old man has finally lost it': Javed Akhtar trolled for his tweet about inventing two new gender-neutral words

Veteran Bollywood lyricist-writer Javed Akhtar was brutally trolled by netizens on Saturday after he tweeted about inventing two new gender-neutral words.
Earlier today, the senior writer said that words HESH and SHIM should be invented for he/she and him/her respectively.
He tweeted, "In any speech article or conversation to give equal respect to both the genders we constantly say and write he/she and Him or her. Why can’t we invent two words like for he/she - HESH and for him/ her - SHIM."
However, minutes after he tweeted this, netizens took to the comments section and said that it is not a good idea and they don't support it.
Several users also suggested that "they" is just one of many gender neutral pronouns used by people who identify outside of the gender binary or consider themselves gender-fluid and it makes sense to use 'they' instead of inventing new words.
Here's now netizens reacted:
