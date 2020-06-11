Old man from Delhi shares an uncanny resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gulabo Sitabo' look

After Gulbao Sitabo's plagiarism row over the script, netizens now want the makers to give credits to a photographer named Mayank Austen Soofi as Amitabh Bachchan's look is allegedly inspired by one of his photographs. The old man in Mayank's photograph has uncanny similarities to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's look from the upcoming film.

The photographer had shared the pictures of the old man and Amitabh Bachchan side-by-side and written: "OH DAMN! Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘first look’ from the forthcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo is exactly the replica of an Old Delhi man whose portrait I clicked and posted on my Insta in Jan last year—down to his scarf, beard, glasses!"