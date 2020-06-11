Old man from Delhi shares an uncanny resemblance to Amitabh Bachchan's 'Gulabo Sitabo' look

After Gulbao Sitabo's plagiarism row over the script, netizens now want the makers to give credits to a photographer named Mayank Austen Soofi as Amitabh Bachchan's look is allegedly inspired by one of his photographs. The old man in Mayank's photograph has uncanny similarities to megastar Amitabh Bachchan's look from the upcoming film.
The photographer had shared the pictures of the old man and Amitabh Bachchan side-by-side and written: "OH DAMN! Actor Amitabh Bachchan’s ‘first look’ from the forthcoming movie Gulabo Sitabo is exactly the replica of an Old Delhi man whose portrait I clicked and posted on my Insta in Jan last year—down to his scarf, beard, glasses!"
After the picture went viral, users on the photo-sharing app demanded credit from the makers. A user wrote, "Now its time for you to have copyright on these images. Your pictures are real life now portrayed in reel life."
"The shawl is similar too," wrote another user.
Another user wrote, "Have you approached the director of producer of the Film @thedelhiwalla ? Please do, this should be credited"
A commented read: "OH MY GOD. Why haven't they credited you or the grandpa there or the who made that art over there? @shoojitsircar What's up, Sir?"
Recently, scriptwriter Juhi Chaturvedi was accused of plagiarism by Akira Agarwal, son of late writer Rajeev Agarwal. A day after she was accused of plagiarizing the story idea of "Gulabo Sitabo", she claimed that the film is her original work and her "conscience is clear".
"My conscience is clear, and so are the facts in this matter. 'Gulabo Sitabo' is my original work and I am proud of it. I shared the idea with the director (Shoojit Sircar) and lead actor (Amitabh Bachchan) of the film in early 2017. I subsequently registered the concept note for the film in May 2018," Chaturvedi said.
The movie will see Big B and the 'Andhadhun' actor sharing screen space together for the first time.
The film is produced by Ronnie Lahiri and Sheel Kumar, and is set to premiere worldwide on June 12 on Amazon Prime Video.
