Old blind item claims that B-town knew about Sushant Singh Rajput's troubles

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday committed suicide. He was found hanging in his Bandra residence in Mumbai. While several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to express shock and condolence, an old blind that is doing the rounds of the internet, claims that B-town was aware of the actor's troubles.

Shared on June 7, Bollywood Insider's blind read, "This young actor who was hailed for his superlative acting finesse has gone completely off the rails in his personal & professional life. His arrogance & irrational behaviour has rubbed many producers the wrong way. From demanding exorbitant fee to insistence on casting his gf.."

"The situation is so bad that even after delivering few hits, he doesn't have any big movie in his kitty. Most of his staff members hv left because of him temper & tantrums. Now he's been asked to vacate his flat because society ppl hv problem with his hugely debauched lifestyle," another tweet read.

Retweeting the post, journalist Navneet Mundhra wrote, "Just 5 days ago, this blind about Sushant Singh came out. He was in depression for a long time. Was facing severe professional & personal issues. Most folks in Bollywood were aware about this. But alas. None tried to sit down & help him. His suicide isn't out of sudden. Sad. RIP"