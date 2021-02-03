'Oh wow! Rihanna woke you up': Twitter reacts to Akshay, Ajay, KJo's 'coordinated' tweets on farmers' protest

Amid growing international support for agitating farmers, Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty on Wednesday came out and spoke about the ongoing protest by farmers.

After international personalities such as Rihanna, Mia Khalifa and Greta Thunberg tweeted in favour of the farmers' protest in the country, the actors took to Twitter to urge people not to fall for false propaganda against India.

The tweets, which were shared with the same hashtags and minutes away from each other, have apparently not gone down well with netizens.

Several users have taken to the comments section to call out these Bollywood stars for being silent over the last few months.

Lashing out at filmmaker Karan Johar, a user wrote, "One tweet from Rihanna has shaken up the whole establishment. I didn't know she holds this much power. Scripts to all bollywoodiyas hav been handed out. Karan has towed the line, now i don't wanna see him playing victim when they come after him or when this establishment goes."

"You must be ashamed of yourself man. Your conscience definitely died mate...... I was one of your biggest fan but I ll not watch any of your movies from now onward," read a comment on Akshay Kumar's tweet.

Check out the reactions here: