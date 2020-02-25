'OG Mere Bade Miya': Ishan Khatter, Mira Kapoor share cute birthday wishes for Shahid

Actor Shahid Kapoor turns 39 today and it not surprising that his family, friends, fans and the film fraternity are showering him with adorable and heartfelt messages. His younger brother, Ishan Khatter, put three pictures of his big bro, Shahid, on Instagram. Alongside the pictures he wrote a cute message for his brother, which read, 'OG ❤️ Mere #bademiya Happy budddayyyy bhaijaaaaaaan'.
The first picture in the swipe sees the Kabir Singh actor wearing a red jacket, cool shades, and staring into the sky. In the second one, Shahid sports a man bun, and looks super-happy. The last picture is of both the brothers in a playful mood, spending some quality time with each other.
Not only Ishan, but his gorgeous wife also posted an Instagram story with her hubby, wishing him happy birthday. The mushy caption on the picture read, 'Happy Birthday to the love of my life.'
In this video, Shahid can be seen celebrating his birthday in Chandigarh. Mira Kapoor and his dad, Pankaj Kapur, were seen with him while he cut his birthday cake. The actor was seen wearing a white, black and orange hoodie.
On the work front, Shahid is currently working on his upcoming film 'Jersey'. It is all to hit theaters on 28th August this year.
