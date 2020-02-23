Of ramp walks and after parties -- Glimpses from Lakme Fashion Week and other Mumbai events

Fab crab

A name recognized not only within Sri Lanka but also internationally, Ministry of Crab celebrated one year of being in Mumbai by hosting guests over two sessions. Chef Dharshan Munidasa and Ramit Bharti Mittal were the happy hosts to guests like Riyaaz Amlani, Amninder Sandhu, Vicky Ratnani, Keenan Tham, Ritik Bhasin, Gauri Devidayal, Jay Yousuf, Chahhat Khanna, Krystle D’Souza and Aditya Roy Kapur among others. Guests relished the signatures and a few other delightful dishes and the creative cocktails crafted by India’s leading mixologists.

The talk was that the restaurant pays homage to local produce and is dedicated to seafood, specifically the grand Indian Mud Crab, making it a true haven for crustacean fans. As they say, keep calm and crab on! Interestingly, even a few vegetarians made it to the Ministry of Crab anniversary!

