Of ramp walks and after parties -- Glimpses from Lakme Fashion Week and other Mumbai events

Fab crab
A name recognized not only within Sri Lanka but also internationally, Ministry of Crab celebrated one year of being in Mumbai by hosting guests over two sessions. Chef Dharshan Munidasa and Ramit Bharti Mittal were the happy hosts to guests like Riyaaz Amlani, Amninder Sandhu, Vicky Ratnani, Keenan Tham, Ritik Bhasin, Gauri Devidayal, Jay Yousuf, Chahhat Khanna, Krystle D’Souza and Aditya Roy Kapur among others. Guests relished the signatures and a few other delightful dishes and the creative cocktails crafted by India’s leading mixologists.
The talk was that the restaurant pays homage to local produce and is dedicated to seafood, specifically the grand Indian Mud Crab, making it a true haven for crustacean fans. As they say, keep calm and crab on! Interestingly, even a few vegetarians made it to the Ministry of Crab anniversary!
Malfunction can’t stop the function!
Kudos to Divya Khosla Kumar who saved the show. Her quick movement managed to avert a wardrobe malfunction at Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020. She was the showstopper for Krsna Couture and was seen in a voluminous, sequin lehenga, teamed with a highly structured blouse featuring a plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves.
She lifted the front of her outfit to facilitate her walking smoothly down the ramp but suddenly the zipper on her left gave way. Quickly, she put her hand on it and walked akimbo with that smile intact.
In fact, she walked one more time, this time with the designer duo Deepti Agarwal and Sonam Jhaveri who lent a helping hand to prevent any mishap. The appreciative audience who witnessed this gave the actor a resounding round of applause.
After-party people
You may or not have been invited to the Lakme Fashion Week grand finale with designer Amit Aggarwal at Mukesh Mills in Colaba. But if you were invited for the after-party at Qualia you made sure you did so! That was the case with many stepping into Rahul Akerkar’s new fine-dine restaurant in Lower Parel for the first time.
Spotted were Anil Chopra, the man who started Lakme Fashion Week, designers like Narendra Kumar, Amit Aggarwal, singer Manasi Scott, models and the like. Those who had come from the finale were gushing about Kareena Kapoor Khan’s gown made in a stunning shade of green. No, she did not turn up for the after-party!
Lounging around
Off the ramp there was plenty of people-spotting and people-watching at Lakme Fashion Week. At the Nexa area you saw Carol Gracias interviewing the celebrities.
The lawn was filled with the comings and goings of famed personalities with plenty of selfies requested! While it was hot, hot, hot, particularly in the afternoon, the place to be was the VIP lounge where special guests took a break before and after the runway shows.
Prominent people spotted included Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh, Neil Nithin Mukesh, Nauheen Cyrusi, Adah Sharma, Roshni Chopra, Tanisha Mukherji, Daisy Shah, Sunny Leone and the likes. Joss appetizers did the rounds in the lounge and drinks included Simba beer, Black Bush whisky, Boodles gin and Jose Cuervo tequila.
